Reduction In Accidents Collective Responsibility Of Road Users: SSP NHMP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 07:30 PM

"Reduction in the dangerous ratio of road accidents is a collective responsibility of road users", said SSP National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Nadeem Ashraf at the road safety seminar held here on Tuesday

"This can only be achieved when we consider others' lives as important as ours", he expressed, while addressing the seminar at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

He informed that while taking U-turn the drivers should take care of the traffic coming from the back side, adding that if a driver coming from the rear side is over speeding, the onus of accident lies with the one taking U-turn.

He urged road users to not only care about themselves but to be concerned about others' safety as well.

DIG NH&MP Chaudhary M.Saleem stated that the growing pressure of traffic on roads could only be minimized when everyone feels their responsibility.

He thanked MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali for extending a platform for sensitising students about road safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif noted that over speeding and haste lead to fatal accident on daily basis.

He advised students to follow the traffic rules to avoid accidents.

