UrduPoint.com

Reduction In Air Pollution Can Help Improve Functioning Of Kidney, Suggests New Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Reduction in air pollution can help improve functioning of kidney, suggests new study

Improving air quality may not only help your lungs but also your kidneys, suggests a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Improving air quality may not only help your lungs but also your kidneys, suggests a study.

Researchers from King's College London found that ambient fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration reduction led to significant improvement in laboratory test results used to assess a patient's kidney function.

Long-term exposure to PM2.5 has been associated with declined kidney function. However, whether the association is causal remains unknown," said Co-author Yiqun Han, Research Associate in school of Public Health, Imperial College London.

In the study, published in the journal Health Data Science, the team conducted a quasi-experimental difference-in-difference analysis. They identified a strong linkage between the reduced PM2.5 with improved kidney function, Han added.

The researchers analysed the demographic and laboratory records of 5,115 adults. They investigated the change in kidney function parameters between 2011 and 2015 according to the population's long-term exposure to PM2.5 derived from an environmental database, weather.com reported .

The team found that a 10 Ig/m3 reduction in PM2.5 significantly improved multiple kidney function parameters. Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) increased by 0.42 mL/min/1.73m2, blood urea nitrogen (BUN) decreased by 0.38 mg/dL, and uric acid (UA) decreased by 0.06 mg/dL, respectively.

GFR is a test used to check how well the kidneys are working and further the progression of chronic kidney disease.

Air pollution is known to affect kidney function. Several studies have shown that exposure to bad air is associated with an increased chronic kidney disease-related morbidity and mortality. Exposure to PM2.5, even at relatively low concentrations, is a risk factor for a lower kidney function and a faster decline in kidney function.

Han suggested the need for rapid air quality improvement driven by the action.

Besides kidneys, reduction in air pollution may help improve "population health, including cardiorespiratory diseases, metabolic diseases, mental and neurological disorders, and indicators for non-fatal risks (e.g., medical expenditure and disability), in addition to kidney diseases," he said.

Related Topics

Weather Fine London May 2015 From Blood

Recent Stories

US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of ..

US to Impose Unilateral Restrictions on Imports of Afghan Heritage Materials - S ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Recognition of Donbas Republics Likely Pr ..

Russia's Recognition of Donbas Republics Likely Prompted by Lack of Options - Ex ..

1 minute ago
 Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's Top Diplomat Arrives at Pentagon Tuesday ..

Ukraine's Top Diplomat Arrives at Pentagon Tuesday Amid Escalation of Situation ..

1 minute ago
 Opposition confused over no-confidence move: Farru ..

Opposition confused over no-confidence move: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 Fernandes says Man Utd have 'more identity' under ..

Fernandes says Man Utd have 'more identity' under Ragnick

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>