Reduction In Current Account Deficit Big Success Of Government: Kanwal Shauzab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:39 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the government had reduced the current account deficit due to its prudent economic policies which was a big achievement

Talking to a news channel, she said the government was taking solid steps to strengthen the national economy as foreign reserves had increased during the tenure of the PTI led government.

She said the incumbent government was not taking money from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The MNA said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had destroyed the country's economy.

Replying to a question, she expressed hope that inflation would be controlled soon, adding the government wanted to promote agriculture sector through facilitating farmers as it had allocated Rs13 billion for the purpose.

The government was also planning to promote livestock sector which had a capacity of contributing a healthy amount to the economy, she added.

She said the government had allocated Rs of 6 billion for providing subsidies on edibles to poor people at utility stores.

