Reduction In Electricity Prices A Game-changer For Economy: Murtaza Javed Abbasi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The economic indicators of the country are showing positive trends and the reduction in electricity prices will not only provide significant relief to the masses but also serve as a game-changer for the industrial sector. This was stated by General Secretary of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former Federal minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi while addressing the media here on Thursday.
He further highlighted that the PML-N government has reduced electricity prices twice during its current tenure and will continue to take measures aimed at improving the living standards of the people. "High electricity prices have been a major concern for the citizens, and our steps to lower them will provide substantial relief," he added.
Murtaza Javed Abbasi reaffirmed that bringing Pakistan onto the right track of development and prosperity remains the top priority of PML-N. He credited the government's sound economic policies for attracting foreign investors, which, he claimed, is helping to stabilize and grow the national economy.
He also termed the recent reduction in the interest rate as a significant milestone for the economy. "Lowering interest rates is a crucial step that will boost industrial activities, encourage business expansion, and generate employment opportunities across the country," he said.
Criticizing the previous PTI-led federal government, Abbasi accused it of withdrawing all subsidies on essential food items in 2023, which had been provided by its predecessor. He maintained that, despite pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the current PML-N government has once again started providing subsidies on wheat flour and other essential commodities to protect the poor and middle-class segments of society.
He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government remains committed to tackling economic challenges and ensuring sustainable growth. "We believe in practical solutions, and our policies are focused on bringing relief to the people while ensuring the long-term progress of Pakistan," he concluded.
