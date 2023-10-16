Reduction in fuel prices; Commissioner directs admin to take steps to provide relief to citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday directed the administration to take steps to provide relief to the citizens after reduction in prices of petroleum products.

The Commissioner while chairing a meeting held here directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to provide relief to the citizens according to the vision of the Punjab government.

He said, immediate steps should be taken to reduce the prices of the transport fares and daily use items.

The benefit of reduction in the prices of petroleum products would be directly transferred to the people, he said adding, the transport fares would be reduced in proportion to the reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

There would also be a reduction in the prices of daily food items, he added.

Big relief in prices of petroleum products is a good initiative of the government, the Commissioner said.

The people were worried due to inflation, the reduction in the prices of petroleum products would benefit the people, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The government is taking measures to directly transfer the benefit of the reduction in the prices of petroleum products to the people, he informed.