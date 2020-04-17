Reduction in interest rate to help boost economy: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that reduction in interest rates was a clear manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to boost economic activities in the country in wake of coronavirus spread.

In a tweet, she said two percent reduction in interest rates would help boost traders' confidence and strengthen the economy.

She said that it was mission of the government to keep the economy afloat and protect the labour class from poverty.