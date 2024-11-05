Reduction In Interest Rate Welcomed
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The President of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the 2.5% reduction in the interest rate, stating that this move will provide significant relief to the private sector and support the growth of the national economy
Talking to APP, he said that the reduction in the interest rate demonstrates the government’s serious commitment to addressing the concerns of the business community. It is hoped that by the new year, the interest rate will be brought down to single digits, which will help achieve the country’s economic growth targets, he added.
This step will assist the business community in overcoming financial challenges and pave the way for sustainable economic growth. Our next goal should be to reduce the interest rate to 12.5% by December 31 and to 9% by June 25, he said.
he praised the positive step by the government, saying that such measures can play a crucial role in establishing Pakistan on a strong economic foundation.
