Reduction In LPG Price, A New Year Gift To People: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that after the launch of health card, the government had given a new year gift to the people by reducing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by up to Rs6 per kg.
In a tweet, he said this would directly benefit 72 per cent of the country's population who were deprived of piped gas.
In 2022, the minister said, a sharp decline in energy and food prices was expected.