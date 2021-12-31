Reduction in LPG price, a new year gift to people: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that after the launch of health card, the government had given a new year gift to the people by reducing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by up to Rs6 per kg.

In a tweet, he said this would directly benefit 72 per cent of the country's population who were deprived of piped gas.

In 2022, the minister said, a sharp decline in energy and food prices was expected.