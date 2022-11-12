Reduction in Medical Colleges Entrance Test fee will help poor students: Kamran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Reduction in the entrance fee for the Medical College admission would help poor students, Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash told journalists here on Saturday.

He said for the encouragement of the students and to reduce the burden of fee on parents of poor students, the Department of Higher Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took revolutionary measures by reducing the Entrance Fee from Rs. 6000 to Rs. 1000 only. "Now the fee charged for the Medical Colleges Entrance Test has been drastically reduced," Kamran Khan Bangash said.

Pakistan Medical Commission had collected Rs 6000 for the Medical Colleges Entrance Test.

"But now, after the decision was taken to reduce the fee, Rs. 5000 would be returned to each of the candidates appearing in the Entrance Test for Medical College admission, Minister for Higher Education, KP Kamran Bangash added.

The remaining amount will be returned to the candidate by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical University, Kamran Bangash said.

The Entrance Test for medical colleges is being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 13.

A total of 46000 students are giving medical test in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and more than 28000 students are giving entrance test in Peshawar, Kamran Bangash said, adding, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Medical Colleges entrance test organized by Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted at 7 places.

Kamran Bangash disclosed that Medical Colleges Entrance Test duration will consist of 210 minutes and the paper of the candidate appearing for the test will consist of 200 MCQs wherein the candidate will be provided a scan copy of the original answer sheet instead of a carbon copy.

The results of the test will be shared with the students within seven days and the arrangements have already been completed with the mission to provide all out facilities to the students, the Minister concluded.