Reduction In 'Mianwali Express 'train Fare Demanded:
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Passengers of the train on Sunday demanded that the authorities take action against the overcharging of fares on the Mianwali Express train.
They staged a demonstration near Sargodha Railway Station here on Sunday. A passenger, Azhar Hussain, who travels from Sargodha to Lahore twice a month, stated that despite the reduction in the prices of petroleum products several times, the management of Mianwali Express had not reduced the fares.
The fare for a common AC bus from Sargodha to Lahore was around 800 to 1000, while the fare for the same trip on the Mianwali Express train was 1470, he said.
Another train passenger and worker, Muhammad Luqman from Quaidabad, mentioned that although train travel was generally considered cheaper than other modes of transport, this particular train had not reduced its fare. He travels to his hometown from Lahore every weekend. According to the railway department's fare chart, the fare from Lahore to Sargodha was up to Rs 1100. The protesters demanded the railway department's higher authorities to reduce the fare so that people could continue to travel by train.
