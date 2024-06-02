Reduction In Passenger,goods Vehicle Fares In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Following the reduction of petrol prices, public and goods transporters agreed to reduce fares by 2% and 3% respectively in a meeting here on Sunday.
The meeting was held under the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority chairmanship, Malik Muhammad Tahir in which city transporters participated.
According to the details, the government reduced the price of diesel by Rs 3.86 and petrol by Rs 4.74, to which the transporters agreed to reduce the fare accordingly.
He directed that the fare reduction banners should be hung at the ticket booking point.
The secretary emphasized that action would be taken against transporters who would violate rules regarding fares.
Passengers could file complaints in case of excess fares, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop arrested for taking bribe:2 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt to take solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Azha22 minutes ago
-
11 temporary cattle markets to be set up in Rwp district to facilitate citizens1 hour ago
-
Sports festival at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium to continue till June 121 hour ago
-
RDA organizes training session on E-Filing system1 hour ago
-
Ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 52 hours ago
-
Experts advise people to use pineapple to avoid heatstroke2 hours ago
-
District admin cracks down on illegal Tandoori Roti price increase in Abbottabad3 hours ago
-
142 students caught during cheating in exams12 hours ago
-
Transport fares reduced by 3% due to decrease in petroleum products: DC12 hours ago
-
PM commends Pakistan Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation12 hours ago
-
TB control awareness seminar held12 hours ago