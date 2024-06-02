Reduction in Passenger,goods vehicle fares in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Following the reduction of petrol prices, public and goods transporters agreed to reduce fares by 2% and 3% respectively in a meeting here on Sunday.

The meeting was held under the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority chairmanship, Malik Muhammad Tahir in which city transporters participated.

According to the details, the government reduced the price of diesel by Rs 3.86 and petrol by Rs 4.74, to which the transporters agreed to reduce the fare accordingly.

He directed that the fare reduction banners should be hung at the ticket booking point.

The secretary emphasized that action would be taken against transporters who would violate rules regarding fares.

Passengers could file complaints in case of excess fares, he added.