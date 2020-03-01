UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reduction In Petroleum Prices Big Relief To People: Ijaz Ch

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:40 PM

Reduction in petroleum prices big relief to people: Ijaz Ch

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has given a big relief to the people by reducing prices of petroleum products in the country.

This was said by PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhary while presiding over a meeting of the governing body of the PTI Central Punjab held here on Sunday.

He said the government would ensure more relief to the poor in future, adding that the reduction in petroleum prices would also positively affect prices of other commodities.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan felt pain of the poor and by reducingpetroleum prices he had won hearts of the people. "The government has proved thatthe PTI is a people-friendly party," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Punjab Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

1 minute ago

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.