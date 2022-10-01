UrduPoint.com

Reduction In Petroleum Prices Commended

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Reduction in petroleum prices commended

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Hassaan Riaz has lauded the federal government for announcing significant reduction in petroleum products prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Hassaan Riaz has lauded the Federal government for announcing significant reduction in petroleum products prices.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that the nation was in trouble due to price hike and inflation because of policies of the previous government, adding that decrease in the petroleum prices would positively impact on the prices of general commodities.

He appreciated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over his pro-poor step and hoped that it would improve the national economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Price Muslim Government

Recent Stories

International biker dies in road mishap

International biker dies in road mishap

26 seconds ago
 Provision of quality health facilities foremost pr ..

Provision of quality health facilities foremost priority of govt: CM

27 seconds ago
 Committee to look into farmers problems: Rana Sana ..

Committee to look into farmers problems: Rana Sanaullah

29 seconds ago
 Over 1000 drug peddlers, 65 dealers held during on ..

Over 1000 drug peddlers, 65 dealers held during ongoing drive, drugs recovered

30 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 Dera responds 701 emergencies during l ..

Rescue-1122 Dera responds 701 emergencies during last month

32 seconds ago
 Cipher audio-leak proves Imran played havoc with P ..

Cipher audio-leak proves Imran played havoc with Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.