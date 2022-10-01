Reduction in petroleum prices commended

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Hassaan Riaz has lauded the federal government for announcing significant reduction in petroleum products prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Hassaan Riaz has lauded the Federal government for announcing significant reduction in petroleum products prices.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that the nation was in trouble due to price hike and inflation because of policies of the previous government, adding that decrease in the petroleum prices would positively impact on the prices of general commodities.

He appreciated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over his pro-poor step and hoped that it would improve the national economy.