RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza on Wednesday welcomed the decrease in fuel and power charges and urged the government to ensure that the impact of the cuts must be shifted to the masses.

Talking to APP, the RCCI President said the government should take emergency measures to control inflation.

He said the petrol and diesel prices directly impact transportation costs while bringing down the prices of petrol by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per unit in electricity tariff would help the industrial sector to boost economic growth and lower the cost of production.

As the Holy month of Ramzan is approaching, Mirza stressed the need for controlling inflation and asked the government to devise an effective mechanism to monitor the gap between supply and demand.

The RCCI President said that more than 800 million had poured into Roshan's digital account, which was a good scheme, adding, it would help the government to reduce the budget deficit.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement not to increase the petroleum and electricity prices till the next annual budget would not only have a positive impact on the national economy but will restore the trust of the investors," he added.

