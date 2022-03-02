UrduPoint.com

Reduction In Petroleum Prices To Restore Investor's Trust

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Reduction in petroleum prices to restore investor's trust

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza on Wednesday welcomed the decrease in fuel and power charges and urged the government to ensure that the impact of the cuts must be shifted to the masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza on Wednesday welcomed the decrease in fuel and power charges and urged the government to ensure that the impact of the cuts must be shifted to the masses.

Talking to APP, the RCCI President said the government should take emergency measures to control inflation.

He said the petrol and diesel prices directly impact transportation costs while bringing down the prices of petrol by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per unit in electricity tariff would help the industrial sector to boost economic growth and lower the cost of production.

As the Holy month of Ramzan is approaching, Mirza stressed the need for controlling inflation and asked the government to devise an effective mechanism to monitor the gap between supply and demand.

The RCCI President said that more than 800 million had poured into Roshan's digital account, which was a good scheme, adding, it would help the government to reduce the budget deficit.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement not to increase the petroleum and electricity prices till the next annual budget would not only have a positive impact on the national economy but will restore the trust of the investors," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Budget Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber Commerce Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Right to Information Commission arranges workshop ..

Right to Information Commission arranges workshop for public information officer ..

2 minutes ago
 Police held fraudulent, recovered fake currency of ..

Police held fraudulent, recovered fake currency of Rs 80,000 during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbek agreed for enhancing cooperation in ..

Pakistan-Uzbek agreed for enhancing cooperation in agriculture sector

2 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Officials review security arrangements for Pak-Aus ..

Officials review security arrangements for Pak-Aus cricket series

5 minutes ago
 9025 bags urea supplied to 13 notified dealers for ..

9025 bags urea supplied to 13 notified dealers for sale

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>