Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic activity: Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Member National Assembly Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on Thursday said reduction in policy rate would help boost economic activity in the country.

Decreasing policy rate by the State Bank would have positive impact on the business sector, he said while talking to a news channel programme.

The steps have also been taken to review the agreement with Independent Power Producers for rationalizing the power rate, he said.

Consistency in the policies would open new avenues for jobs in the market, he stated. The government was also taking steps to increase exports, he added.