Reduction in power load shedding to be ensured by Jan 2022 in GB: Amir Shehzad

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Executive Engineer Department of Power Gilgit Division Amir Shehzad Wednesday said that the rental generators would be operational from first week of January, 2022 and citizens of Gilgit Baltistan would see significant reduction in power load shedding.

He said that load shedding could be curtailed to a large extent if the people did not use heavy electrical appliances in the evening during peak hours.

Talking to media here, he said that power generators have reached Gilgit which were being installed and in next few days the generators would start working on a trial basis.

He appealed to the people to stop unnecessary use of electricity, especially heavy electrical appliances and cooperate with the department to ensure maximum supply of electricity to the people.