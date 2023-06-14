Reduction in RLNG based power generation causes increase in temporary load-shedding: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Ministry of Energy has said cyclone Biparjoy has disrupted the R-LNG supply in Pakistan, causing a temporary reduction in RLNG-based power generation and a temporary increase in load-shedding.

"We are ensuring the full supply of fuel to K-Electric to maintain normal electricity supply to the citizens of Karachi," the ministry said on its official Twitter handle account.

Five power distribution companies Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) have also activated to provide support to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for restoration of electricity during and after the cyclone.

The restoration teams of said DISCOs would soon move to be likely affected coastal areas.