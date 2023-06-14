UrduPoint.com

Reduction In RLNG Based Power Generation Causes Increase In Temporary Load-shedding: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Reduction in RLNG based power generation causes increase in temporary load-shedding: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Ministry of Energy has said cyclone Biparjoy has disrupted the R-LNG supply in Pakistan, causing a temporary reduction in RLNG-based power generation and a temporary increase in load-shedding.

"We are ensuring the full supply of fuel to K-Electric to maintain normal electricity supply to the citizens of Karachi," the ministry said on its official Twitter handle account.

Five power distribution companies Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) have also activated to provide support to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for restoration of electricity during and after the cyclone.

The restoration teams of said DISCOs would soon move to be likely affected coastal areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Twitter Company Hyderabad Sukkur Gujranwala Southern Electric Power Company Limited FESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

4 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

2 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

2 hours ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.