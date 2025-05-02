REEDS Marks World Immunization Week With Community Outreach In Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Rural education and Economic Development Society (REEDS) Pakistan has partnered with the District Health Authority Rawalpindi and the World Health Organization (WHO) to mark the World Immunization Week by launching a series of community engagement initiatives to raise awareness on the vital role of immunization in safeguarding public health.
“A range of activities, including educational sessions and awareness walks, were held at the school of Midwifery and St. Catherine’s High School and College, with a particular focus on sensitizing students and female health workers about vaccine-preventable diseases and the significance of timely immunization,” a REEDS news release said on Friday.
At the School of Midwifery, Dr Mishal of REEDS delivered a comprehensive session outlining the protective benefits of vaccines, with a special focus on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
The event was attended by Waqar Satti, District Vaccination Superintendent as chief guest, while Dr. Asif Shahzad, Divisional Coordinator WHO, shared updates on Pakistan’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and strategies for enhancing public outreach with the participants.
At St. Catherine’s High School and College, students engaged enthusiastically in an interactive session co-hosted by Principal Sister Nadia Aishaq and WHO’s District Coordinator.
The session spotlighted the science behind vaccine effectiveness and encouraged students to become advocates for immunization in their communities.
Both institutions also held awareness walks, which witnessed spirited participation from students, faculty, and local health officials. The walks served not only as a symbolic gesture but also as a grassroots effort to reinforce the public message: vaccines are a critical defense against life-threatening diseases and a cornerstone of community health.
“Through these initiatives, REEDS Pakistan reiterated its commitment to advancing public health goals by fostering informed communities and cultivating collaborative partnerships across sectors,” the news release said.
