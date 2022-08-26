UrduPoint.com

Reema Khan Sends Pulses Racing With Latest Bridal Shoot

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Top-notch Pakistani actress, director, producer and television host Reem Khan never fails to impress her huge fan following with back-to-back hit projects and stunning looks.

The knock-out beauty continues to win over social media with her captivating photos and videos.

The Powerhouse of talent has greatly contributed in the showbiz industry, the lady herself is a complete institution, as she has a long list of accomplishments. Many Nigar Awards and Pride of Performance Awards have been given to her.

Recently, the all-rounder left millions of fans awestruck as she shared a stunning photo of herself in bridal attire on her social media handle.

It's very rare that Khan posts something and it does not grab fans attention. In the viral photos, the actress looked like a dream, donning a beautiful bridal outfit teamed up with red dubatta and traditional golden jewelry.

The superstar also penned a note of wisdom alongside her gripping photo for all the makeup lovers out there "Makeup should never be used to hide yourself. It should be used to enhance your natural beauty".

The spellbinding click garnered thousands of likes in no time, while several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity as well as fans bombarded the post with lovely compliments for the superstar.

Previously, the diva stunned fans with her mesmerizing voice by singing 'Chandra Beqadra' in Kashmir Beats Season 2. Needless to say, the soulful melody has elicited a flood of praise from netizens, with comments of appreciation pouring in beneath the video, the track garnered 3 million YouTube views.

