ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority's aggressive campaign against the state's land encroachers may not yield the desired results due to absence of a mechanism to control reemergence of such violators.

The capital's dwellers decry over car dealers' illegal occupation on parking area.

The residents of Federal capital on Sunday demanded actions against illegal occupation on parking areas made by motor car dealers in different sectors of federal capital, hindering the pedestrian movement around the area.

According to them, they were facing difficulties in parking due to illegitimate ramps constructed by car motor dealers and Showrooms owners and illegal occupiers on footpaths and parking areas of the Markaz.

Arsalan, a motorist said parking areas as well as footpaths and verandas of markets should be freed from encroachers to facilitate the general public visiting that markets.

He urged the authorities concerned to expand the anti-encroachment drive across the city and business center for freely movement of the citizens.

Waseem, a shopper in the area while blaming the authorities said due to nexus between the car dealers and officials concerned they had illegally encroached on pavements, footpaths, and roads to park cars.

He said action should be taken against those officials, who connived with the car dealers for encroachments.

When contacted, Coordinator Municipal Administration Directorate of CDA, Owais said that the enforcement teams in collaboration with ICT administration, Islamabad Police, Traffic Police, Reserve police and relevant staff of other concerned formations were conducting regular visits to the illegal occupied areas across the city while heavy machinery was also being used to remove illegally constructed ramps.

In this connection he said a vigorous operation was conducted in sector G-8 and several illegal structures hindering the pedestrian movement were demolished while unattended parked vehicles of Car Motor dealers and showrooms in the public parking area have been shifted to the concerned Police Station.

More than six car showrooms were also sealed during the operation, he said.

The operation would remain continue and its scope would be further expanded to all Markaz and business center of the city to provide maximum relief to the public.