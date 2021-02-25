Ref against ex-secretary interior adjourned till Mar 18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 18, on graft reference against former secretary interior Shahid Khan pertaining to illegal plot allotment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant time for arguments on accused plea seeking exemption from hearing. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till next date.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged Shahid Khan for illegally getting the plot of National Police Foundation allocated for martyrs' families.