UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ref Against Ex-secretary Interior Adjourned Till Mar 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Ref against ex-secretary interior adjourned till Mar 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 18, on graft reference against former secretary interior Shahid Khan pertaining to illegal plot allotment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant time for arguments on accused plea seeking exemption from hearing. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till next date.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged Shahid Khan for illegally getting the plot of National Police Foundation allocated for martyrs' families.

Related Topics

Hearing Police National Accountability Bureau Martyrs Shaheed March May From Court

Recent Stories

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Hosting UAE Tour is confirma ..

9 minutes ago

Camon 16 Pro – Another Photography King of Camon ..

13 minutes ago

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

2 hours ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.