Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till May 24

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till May 24

Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 24, in Narowal Sports City reference against former minister for planning, development and reforms Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to misuse of powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 24, in Narowal sports City reference against former minister for planning, development and reforms Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to misuse of powers.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It continued recording the statement of a prosecution witness Mohsin Raza.

He said that he visited Pakistan Sports board twice for submission of relevant record and also appeared before NAB investigation officer.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that the documents submitted by the witness were containing two series.

The defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz stated that this case would get prolonged while there was already severe waver of pandemic.

The court also made the record presented by the witness as the case record. The court also summoned next witness Ahmed for testimony and adjourned the case till May 24.

