Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till June 23

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till June 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 23, on Narowal sports City complex reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former minister of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) who also appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Izhar Ahmed who stated that the NAB had summoned him in September 2019. He appeared and submitted the relevant documents to the investigation team.

However, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed requested the court to adjourned hearing till next date as the witness had no relevant documents with him this day.

The court instructed the witness to bring the case record on next hearing and adjourned the case till June 23.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged Ahsan Iqbal for misusing his powers as minister for issuance of funds for a provincial project to get political benefit. Former director general Pakistan Sports board was also named in the case.

