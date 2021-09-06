UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till Sept 17

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Sept 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till September 17, on Narowal sports City Complex (NSCC) reference against former Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The court again summoned Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Additional Director Izhar Ahmed Khan and adjourned the case.

Ahsan Iqbal, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and investigation officer Ahmed Khizer appeared before the court of AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali.

At the outset of hearing, the court continued recording the statement of witness Izhar Ahmed Khan and summoned him again on the next hearing.

The NAB had alleged Ahsan Iqbal for misusing his authority in the above project to get political benefit.

The federal funds were spent on a provincial project against the law, which caused a huge loss to national exchequer.

