Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Nov 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 10, against former Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal sports City Complex reference.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of the prosecution witness in the reference.

Ahsan Iqbal and others appeared before the court during the hearing.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had alleged the accused for misuse of powers in the project and caused a loss to national exchequer.