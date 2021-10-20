UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till Nov 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:48 PM

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Nov 10

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 10, against former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal Sports City Complex reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 10, against former Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to Narowal sports City Complex reference.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of the prosecution witness in the reference.

Ahsan Iqbal and others appeared before the court during the hearing.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had alleged the accused for misuse of powers in the project and caused a loss to national exchequer.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Narowal November Court

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

20 minutes ago
 LCCI for post-Covid review of FTAs with regional c ..

LCCI for post-Covid review of FTAs with regional countries

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs NAB to submit material regar ..

Supreme Court directs NAB to submit material regarding arrest of Khursheed Shah

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Did Not Discuss Sending New Afghan Amb ..

Taliban Say Did Not Discuss Sending New Afghan Ambassador to Russia in Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Reference against Dar adjourned till Nov 3

Reference against Dar adjourned till Nov 3

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Secy stresses int'l community's engagement ..

Foreign Secy stresses int'l community's engagement with Afghanistan to avert hum ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.