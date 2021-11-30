UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till Dec 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Dec 21

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 21, on Narowal Sports City Complex (NSCC) reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 21, on Narowal sports City Complex (NSCC) reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of the defence lawyer.

AC-III Judge Syeds Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N's stalwart Ahsan Iqbal and others.

At the outset of hearing, Ahsan Iqbal adopted the stance that the cases were made against him just to damage his political repute. The court asked the accused to speak through his lawyer.

The judge, however, adjourned hearing on the case till December 21.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narowal December Court

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Populatio ..

Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Population Census - President

59 seconds ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps win openers

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team

1 minute ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time i ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 Nov 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.