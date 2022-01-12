Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Feb 1

An Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till February 1, in a reference pertaining Narowal Sports City Complex against ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till February 1, in a reference pertaining Narowal sports City Complex against ex-federal minister Ahsan Iqbal and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to electricity load shedding.

Many other cases were also adjourned without the proceeding owning to the same issue.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Ahsan Iqbal and other co-accused appeared before the accountability court.