Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal Adjourned Till April 6

Published March 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Narowal sports City Complex reference till April 6.

The reference was filed against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Leader and former Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The lawyer of accused said that he wanted to file an appeal against the dismissal of his acquittal case to Islamabad High court (IHC).

He prayed the court to grant him time for this purpose.

At this, the court adjourned hearing till next date. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case.

