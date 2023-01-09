UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Asif Zardari Adjourned

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Reference against Asif Zardari adjourned

An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on Thatha Water Supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till January 19.

AC-II Judge Nasir Javed heard the reference against Asif Zardari, Ijaz Ahmed Kha, and others.

The defence lawyer, during the hearing, requested the court to grant more time for presenting arguments in the case.

The judge accepted the request and adjourned hearing till January 19.

