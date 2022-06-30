UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Asif Zardari Adjourned Till Sep 5

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 07:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 5, in a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billions.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by anti-graft body against the former president.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on the request of his lawyer.

The hearing was adjourned till September 5, as the matter was already pending with the Islamabad High Court.

