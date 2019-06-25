Reference against cooperative officer, others for illegal allotment of plots

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau (NAB-Karachi) has decided to file a reference against Arif Baloch, Sub-Inspector, Cooperatives Sindh (OARCS-II) and others on charges of misuse of authority and cheating public at large.

The NAB sources said on Tuesday that the reference will be filed in Accountability Court against the accused for misuse of authority and cheating public at large by illegally replacing / cancelling the membership/ plots of 250 original members of Housing Society and allotment of 338 plots through forged and fabricated documents.

The decision was taken in NAB's Regional board Meeting (RBM).