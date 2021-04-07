Reference against Dar adjourned till April 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 21, on graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holdings assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case without further proceeding owing to the absence of NAB investigation officer and a defence lawyer.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi, co-accused Naeem Mehbood and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

Defence lawyer Qazi Misbah pleaded the court to postpone hearing in the case as the COVID-19 was spreading rapidly.

The court was told that the NAB IO could not appear due to sickness. The defence lawyer said that they would complete cross examination with NAB IO on next date of hearing. The hearing of the case was then adjourned.