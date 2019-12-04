UrduPoint.com
Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till Dec 11

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Reference against Dar adjourned till Dec 11

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 11, on a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other co-accused pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 11, on a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other co-accused pertaining to holding assets beyond sources of income.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without any proceeding due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The defense counsel would continue the cross examining with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer and last witness on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that former finance minister had already been declared proclaimed offender in this case.

