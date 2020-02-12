UrduPoint.com
Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till Feb 24

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:21 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a reference till February 24, against former finance minister and PMLN leader Ishaq Dar and other co-accused pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a reference till February 24, against former finance minister and PMLN leader Ishaq Dar and other co-accused pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

The defense counsel would continue his cross-examining with National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s last witness and investigation officer Nadir Abbas on next hearing.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption reference against Ishaq Dar and other co-accused including Saee Ahmed, Mansoor Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood.

During outset of hearing, Saeed Ahmed couldn't attend the proceeding due to illness and moved an application to the judge, seeking one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted by the court.

Meanwhile, Defense Counsel Qazi Misbah also couldn't conclude his cross examination with NAB's IO Nadir Abbas during this day hearing. At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

It may be mentioned that PMLN's leader Ishaq Dar had already been declared proclaimedoffender in above corruption reference due to his continuous non-appearance.

