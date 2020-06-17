Reference against Dar adjourned till July 15

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till July 15

AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a reference pertaining holding assets beyond known sources of income against Dar and other co-accused.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding as the case record was currently with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court observed that further proceeding could be initiated once the record was received back.