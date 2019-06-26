UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till July 3

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:52 PM

Reference against Dar adjourned till July 3

The Accountability Court-I (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday adjourned hearing of a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to having assets beyond known sources of income, till July 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Accountability Court-I (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday adjourned hearing of a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to having assets beyond known sources of income, till July 3.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Dar and other accused. The co-accused, including Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza, also appeared before the court.

Accused Saeed Ahmed, however, did not attend the proceedings and his counsel sought a on-day exemption from hearing, which was accepted by the judge.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar July All From Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank raises US$ 500 million from A ..

38 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to headline Abu Dhabi Climate ..

38 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of SEPCO

2 minutes ago

BISE budget of Rs 1480.155m approved

2 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador Stresses Need to Reduce Role of ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Mulls Purchasing Russian Small Arms at A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.