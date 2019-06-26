Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till July 3
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:52 PM
The Accountability Court-I (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday adjourned hearing of a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to having assets beyond known sources of income, till July 3
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Dar and other accused. The co-accused, including Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza, also appeared before the court.
Accused Saeed Ahmed, however, did not attend the proceedings and his counsel sought a on-day exemption from hearing, which was accepted by the judge.
The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.