Reference against Dar adjourned till June 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 17, on a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Dar and other co-accused.

At the outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi informed the court that the accused and their lawyers didn't appear before the court due to coronavirus risk. The court noted that the IHC had sought case record in a petition of Tabbasam Ishaq challenging confiscation of her house.

The judge remarked that the proceeding could be forwarded once the case record was received back from IHC. The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date without further proceeding.