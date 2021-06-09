UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till June 23

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Reference against Dar adjourned till June 23

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 23, on a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other co-accused pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 23, on a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other co-accused pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to grant more time for submission of report pertaining to completion of evidence which was granted by the judge.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by NAB against the above accused.

At the outset of hearing, the court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to the co-accused and adjourned the case till June 23, for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar June From Court

Recent Stories

CBUAE Governor chairs Islamic Finance Services Boa ..

10 minutes ago

LDA demolishes various illegal structures

25 seconds ago

KPRA achieves registration target of taxpayers

27 seconds ago

SNGPL resolves 52,774 complaints in 6 months

28 seconds ago

South Korean Couriers Embark on Industrial Action ..

30 seconds ago

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Zul Qad'ah cres ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.