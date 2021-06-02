Reference against Dar adjourned till June 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 9, against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar on a reference pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference against Ishaq Dar filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Co-accused Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

The NAB could not submit statement to the court regarding completion of statements of witnesses. The prosecutor requested the court to grant more time in that regard as they had written letter to the headquarter.

The court granted time and adjourned hearing till June 9.