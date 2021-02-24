Reference against Dar adjourned till Mar 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 10, on graft reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case without proceeding due to lawyers' strike.

During hearing, the judge asked the lawyer Hashmat Habib that the senior lawyers should play their rules to address the issue. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.