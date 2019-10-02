UrduPoint.com
Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till Oct 9

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:39 PM

Reference against Dar adjourned till Oct 9

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 9, on a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others pertaining to possessing assets beyond known sources of incom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till October 9, on a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others pertaining to possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The defence counsel couldn't conclude its cross-examining with National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer Nadir Abbas who was last prosecution witness in the case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption reference against Ishaq Dar and others moved by NAB. The co-accused including Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood appeared before the judge.

However, the third accused ex-president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed didn't attend the proceeding and submitted exemption from hearing request which was accepted by the court.

During outset of hearing, Nadir Abbas said that he was in contact with the officers concerned to get record of initial inquiry in the same reference in 2007. He couldn't get the relevant record so far, he informed the judge to which the court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding.

It may be mentioned here that Ishaq Dar had already been declared a proclaimed offender in this case due to non-appearance. The court had ordered to confiscate his property and accounts in Pakistan.

