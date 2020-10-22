Reference against ex-chairman OGRA Adjourned till Nov 6

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 6, against former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Toqeer Sadiq in a reference pertaining to corruption worth Rs 52 billions.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing on the reference without further proceedings due to the absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Sohail Arif.