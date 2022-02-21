Reference against ex-minister adjourned till Mar 16

An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till March 16, in a reference pertaining illegal lease of Railways' land against ex-federal minister Lt. Gen (R) Javed Ashraf Qazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till March 16, in a reference pertaining illegal lease of Railways' land against ex-federal minister Lt. Gen (R) Javed Ashraf Qazi.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif submitted the death certificate of a co-accused Samad Khan before the court.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till March 16.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir granted the NAB further seven days physical remand of three accused including former municipal commissioner Korangi, Karachi, Masroor Memon, Account Officer Vikash and Audit Officer Dhara Veer. The court asked the NAB to produce the accused on February 28.