Reference against former OGRA chairman adjourned till Sept 16

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 16, on a reference against former OGRA chairman Toqeer Sadiq.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the hearing without further proceedings in the reference due to absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

The reference had alleged the accused for causing a loss worth Rs52 billion to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) through corruption.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till September 13, on Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed connected with fake accounts scam.