Reference Against Former OGRA Chairman Adjourned Till Sept 16
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 16, on a reference against former OGRA chairman Toqeer Sadiq.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the hearing without further proceedings in the reference due to absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.
The reference had alleged the accused for causing a loss worth Rs52 billion to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) through corruption.
Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing till September 13, on Pink Residency reference against Omni Group's Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed connected with fake accounts scam.