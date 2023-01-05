UrduPoint.com

Reference Against Former President Asif Ali Zardari Adjourned Till Jan 19

January 05, 2023

Reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari adjourned till Jan 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court-II (AC) of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against former president Asif Ali Zardari till January 19.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of ACI Judge Nasir Javed Rana. Duty Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and also granted a one-day exemption to the accused from appearance.

