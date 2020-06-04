Reference against Gilani adjourned till June 23

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned hearing till June 23, on a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani pertaining to award of advertising campaign contract to a private firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned hearing till June 23, on a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani pertaining to award of advertising campaign contract to a private firm.

However, the court sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal pleas of three accused including Riaz Ashir and Farooq Awan in the same reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference against former prime minister and other co-accused filed by anti-graft body.

Yousaf Raza Gilani was accused of misusing his powers during the regime of his party PPP to grant the contract in favour of a firm. Firm owner Inaam Akber was also nominated in the case.