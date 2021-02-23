UrduPoint.com
Reference Against Gilani Adjourned Till March 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the corruption reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani pertaining to award of an advertising campaign contract, till March 15.

AC Judge Muhammad Azam Khan, who heard the reference, granted one-day exemption from appearance to Yousaf Raza Gilani, Riaz Ashar, Muhammad Hanif, Farooq Awan, Muhammad Saleem and Inam Akber on their requests.

Co-accused Farooq Awan's lawyer adopted the stance that his client was currently abroad due to health issues, and prayed the court to issue orders for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and allow his representative to appear before it.

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor opposed the request, saying it was necessary for the accused to appear before court for seeking such relief. The court reserved the decision and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing of another reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugarcane growers connected with the fake accounts scam, till March due to the lawyers' strike.

