Reference Against Gillani Adjourned Till Aug 27

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:46 PM

Reference against Gillani adjourned till Aug 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing on a corruption reference till August 27, against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and others for allegedly misusing their authority in an illegal publicity campaign.

Duty judge Tahir Mehmood heard the case due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

During outset of hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor stated that all accused persons were present in court. However, Gillani didn't appear as the court had granted him exemption from hearing.

The judge asked that this date was fixed for indictment of accused persons then why accused Inaam Akbar was not produced in court to which the prosecutor said that he couldn't be presented as accused was also facing cases in Karachi.

At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 27.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had nominated other persons including former secretary Ministry of Information Farooq Awan, ex-PIO Muhammad Saleem, ex-CEO Unniversal Services (USF) Riaz Asher Sidduqui, CEO Midas Inam Akbar, ex-secretary USF Syed Hasan and Muhammad Hanif as accused in the corruption reference.

