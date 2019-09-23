Reference against Gillani adjourned till Oct 9

(@imziishan)

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned the hearing on a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and others for allegedly misusing the authority to grant a media campaign to favor a private firm till October 9

The court also issued directive to ensure the production of the accused Inaam Akber, the owner of the firm, on the next date of hearing.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption reference against former prime minister, senior officers of information ministry and private company's owner.

The court served notices to the Karachi jail officials for not producing Inaam Akber despite of court orders and adjourned hearing of the case.