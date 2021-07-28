UrduPoint.com
Reference Against Ishaq Dar Adjourned Till Aug 25

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

Reference against Ishaq Dar adjourned till Aug 25

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourning the reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, granted time to the defence lawyer for arguments on acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi argued that the acquittal pleas of the co-accused had already been dismissed.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi argued that the acquittal pleas of the co-accused had already been dismissed.

The defence counsel, however, sought more time for arguments on the subject.

The court latter adjourned the case till August 25.

It may be mentioned here that the co-accused including Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood had again filed the acquittal pleas in the corruption reference. The former finance minister Ishaq Dar had been declared absconder in the case due to non appearance.

